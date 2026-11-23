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Property owners have been instructed to deposit the fine within five days and submit the receipt, said DTCP officials. (HT Archive) more less

The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday said that it has taken action against 25 plot owners in the Sushant Lok 1 and Sun City colonies for carrying out construction work, despite the restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, officials said, adding that an environmental fine of ₹50,000 each was issued.

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According to DTCP officials, the notices were issued under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The notices specify that the penalty amount for the respective buildings under construction must be deposited with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Property owners have been instructed to deposit the fine within five days and submit the receipt, they added.

This action follows an order issued on October 30 by the CAQM which had banned construction and demolition activities—specifically those that generate dust—from November 5 to November 20.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said that during the inspections on Thursday and Friday, teams found construction activities underway in 25 buildings in both colonies. “Carrying out construction work during the restricted period constitutes a violation of air pollution control regulations and the commission’s directives. They have also been directed to comply with the pollution control norms stipulated in their approved building plans,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Madholia also said the planning wing has been asked to ensure that, for buildings awaiting an Occupation Certificate (OC), the payment is verified before the OC is granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madholia also said the planning wing has been asked to ensure that, for buildings awaiting an Occupation Certificate (OC), the payment is verified before the OC is granted. {{/usCountry}}