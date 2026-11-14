DTCP seals 22 properties in DLF Phase 2 over illegal commercial use

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday sealed 22 properties in DLF Phase 2 as part of its crackdown on commercial activities being carried out illegally from residential buildings in private licensed colonies.

The sealing drive covered several properties, particularly along Dakshin Marg, where basements, individual rooms and multiple floors of residential buildings were found being used for commercial purposes. (HT Photo)

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Officials said the action targeted paying guest (PG) accommodations, guest houses, clinics, gyms, shops and offices operating in violation of approved land-use norms.

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The sealing drive covered several properties, particularly along Dakshin Marg, where basements, individual rooms and multiple floors of residential buildings were found being used for commercial purposes. Among the establishments sealed were a guest house, a 12-room hotel and several offices operating from basements, ground floors and upper floors.

A clinic operating from the basement of a residential building on Gulmohar Marg and a dental clinic functioning on the ground floor and basement of a property on Akashneem Marg were also sealed.

At other locations, officials sealed a basement gym, offices operating from stilt areas and multiple floors, and a stationery shop. A PG accommodation comprising eight rooms across two floors and a physiotherapy clinic also faced action.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest drive follows the sealing of four buildings in DLF Phase 2 on Thursday, taking the total number of properties sealed over two days to 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest drive follows the sealing of four buildings in DLF Phase 2 on Thursday, taking the total number of properties sealed over two days to 26. {{/usCountry}}

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Amit Madholia, district town planner, said the drive would continue on Saturday, with inspections and enforcement action planned in other blocks of DLF Phase 2 next week.

“Residential properties cannot be used for commercial activities in violation of approved land-use norms and prescribed regulations. Establishments operating PGs, guest houses, offices, clinics and other commercial activities in violation of the rules will face strict action,” he said.