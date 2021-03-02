DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed 150 commercial establishments that were being operated on plots meant for the economically weaker sections in U-Block of DLF Phase-3 licensed colony amid resistance from residents, said officials familiar with the matter.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the sealing drive that is aimed at curbing illegal use of residential plots started around 1pm. Four teams, comprising 20 DTCP officials and around 100 personnel of the Gurugram Police, were deployed for the purpose.

“Repeated warnings were given to the owners of these plots but they continued to violate the rule. We have sealed around 150 shops that included salons, restaurants, grocery shops, property dealer offices and other businesses,” said Bhath.

Officials said that a number of complaints were lodged by residents of the area about rampant commercial activities in the area.

DTCP officials said that buildings have been constructed in violation of rules on plots meant for EWS housing and commercial activities were being run from the ground floor of most of them. The department officials said that since a majority of these floors were occupied, it was not possible to evict the residents, but they decided to seal the commercial activities being carried out to curb land use violations.

DTCP officials said that the sealing drive took place in the U1 and U16 lanes of the licensed colony, amid resistance from property owners. “This is one of the largest sealing drives carried out in the city and action will continue against violators,” said Bhath.

The enforcement team also cleared the right of way in these two lanes by removing illegal vends, small kiosks and other encroachments by residents. “There was also resistance from locals but our team managed to convince the residents that the violations will not be allowed. Action was also taken against owners of two under-construction houses in the area, where violations were noticed,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.

Sharma also said that one of the houses — the owner of which had covered the setback — was cleared of the violation, while the other one was sealed for violations of rules.

To get the properties unsealed, the department said that the violators will have to pay the penalty as per norms and submit an affidavit stating they would not carry out such violations in the future.