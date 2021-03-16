IND USA
gurugram news

DTCP seeks information on infra requirement for illegal colonies within a week

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked residents and residents' welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies to share information about deficient services and infrastructure within the next seven days
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies to share information about deficient services and infrastructure within the next seven days.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the government has sought information about shortcomings in unauthorised colonies so that a comprehensive database can be prepared on the basis of which a report will be prepared. “The government is planning to augment the infrastructure in colonies where a large number of people live but basic amenities are missing. We request the RWAs and developers of such colonies to come forward and share this information on priority,” said Bhath.

The department will compile the data, prepare a detailed report and submit it to the government. DTCP officials said that information pertaining to the location of the colony, area, number of plots, size of the plots, community facilities and present infrastructures in the colony, such as roads, water supply, power, sewerage and other infrastructure, needs to be uploaded on the department’s website on priority.

Officials said that residents of all unauthorised colonies — where development has taken on a majority of the area — to whom notices have been issued under rules for stopping work, demolition and restoration can submit the details.

The department officials said that they only require data about the colonies and not the information of any individual. “Once actual information is available, we will prepare a report about the deficiencies and submit the report to the government for further action,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.

In another development, the DTCP on Tuesday also directed developers of affordable housing projects to share information about flats, allotments of which were cancelled, within the next three days so that fresh draws can be conducted for re-allotment. “If this information is not shared at the earliest, action would be taken,” said a senior DTCP official.

Until now, only five of the 30 developers have shared this information despite repeated reminders, said officials.

