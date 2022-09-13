Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday.
PC Meena, managing director of DHBVN, said, “The focus of the enforcement teams is to ensure that electricity theft is strictly curbed. The teams have been asked to increase random checking in all districts so that action is taken against violators. In the current financial year till August 31, electricity theft worth ₹51.21 crore has been identified and ₹31.22 crore in fines have been collected by the teams. Meters of 61,649 consumers were checked by DHBVN joint teams, of which 13,242 were found to be stealing electricity.”
The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months. The power utility has divided Gurugram city into two zones - the old city and surrounding sectors come under circle one, while the developing sectors and outskirts fall under circle two. Meena said that in Gurugram 1 and 2 circles, the power utility carried out 3362 checks and found 1559 incidents of thefts in the last 12 months, which led to the cumulative imposition of fines of ₹13.59 crore on violators.
DHBVN officials on Tuesday said that the drive against power theft will be further intensified, with a special focus on large connections. Meena informed that the power utility has reduced technical and distribution losses significantly through technological intervention and theft detections. “We are adopting a multipronged approach to curb Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses which includes technical augmentation of the existing distribution network, increasing the high tension (HT) to low tension (LT) ratio to reduce technical losses, discouraging theft by increasing HT lines, and intensive and targeted theft detection program on high loss feeders,” he said.
The distribution company said 1536 cases have been registered for electricity theft in Gurugram in the last 12 months. “Electricity theft is a legal offence and there is a provision of imposing fine and punishment. DHBVN has launched a portal to reward informers,” Meena added. Officials said that anyone who spots electricity theft can report it on the toll free number 18001801011. Electricity theft can also be reported on the WhatsApp number 7027008325, or by email at hookacrook4dhbvn@dhbvn.org.in or theftinformer@dhbvn.org.in. The Nigam will not disclose the identity of anyone who reports electricity theft and its joint checking team will conduct campaigns from time to time to prevent theft.
According to DHBVN data, in Gurugram circle one, 1291 connections were checked, of which power theft was reported in 2071 connections. Circle two reported 95 incidents of power theft out of 819 connections checked.
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon
In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement. Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
