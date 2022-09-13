Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Electricity theft of 706 crore identified in 5 years

Electricity theft of 706 crore identified in 5 years

gurugram news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The distribution company said 1,536 cases have been registered for electricity theft in Gurugram in the last 12 months

The highest number of theft incidents — 2,295 — were reported from Bhiwani, said officials on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar /HT Photo)
The highest number of theft incidents — 2,295 — were reported from Bhiwani, said officials on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar /HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has identified electricity theft of 706.82 crore, and recovered 378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday.

PC Meena, managing director of DHBVN, said, “The focus of the enforcement teams is to ensure that electricity theft is strictly curbed. The teams have been asked to increase random checking in all districts so that action is taken against violators. In the current financial year till August 31, electricity theft worth 51.21 crore has been identified and 31.22 crore in fines have been collected by the teams. Meters of 61,649 consumers were checked by DHBVN joint teams, of which 13,242 were found to be stealing electricity.”

The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months. The power utility has divided Gurugram city into two zones - the old city and surrounding sectors come under circle one, while the developing sectors and outskirts fall under circle two. Meena said that in Gurugram 1 and 2 circles, the power utility carried out 3362 checks and found 1559 incidents of thefts in the last 12 months, which led to the cumulative imposition of fines of 13.59 crore on violators.

DHBVN officials on Tuesday said that the drive against power theft will be further intensified, with a special focus on large connections. Meena informed that the power utility has reduced technical and distribution losses significantly through technological intervention and theft detections. “We are adopting a multipronged approach to curb Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses which includes technical augmentation of the existing distribution network, increasing the high tension (HT) to low tension (LT) ratio to reduce technical losses, discouraging theft by increasing HT lines, and intensive and targeted theft detection program on high loss feeders,” he said.

The distribution company said 1536 cases have been registered for electricity theft in Gurugram in the last 12 months. “Electricity theft is a legal offence and there is a provision of imposing fine and punishment. DHBVN has launched a portal to reward informers,” Meena added. Officials said that anyone who spots electricity theft can report it on the toll free number 18001801011. Electricity theft can also be reported on the WhatsApp number 7027008325, or by email at hookacrook4dhbvn@dhbvn.org.in or theftinformer@dhbvn.org.in. The Nigam will not disclose the identity of anyone who reports electricity theft and its joint checking team will conduct campaigns from time to time to prevent theft.

According to DHBVN data, in Gurugram circle one, 1291 connections were checked, of which power theft was reported in 2071 connections. Circle two reported 95 incidents of power theft out of 819 connections checked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The firm found out about the misappropriation early in 2021, following which the internal inquiry was launched. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated. (Representative image/REUTERS)

    Man booked for embezzling 3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts

    Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.

  • Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said the firm submitted in writing that they did not ask any agent to approach the complainant to collect EMIs or take away his car. (Representative image)

    Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man

    Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.

  • The MC team and police administration staff carrying out a drive against illegal encroachments on roads in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon

    In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement. Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.

  • Police evacuated all the guests at the hotel, as sniffer dogs and bomb squad searched for explosives.\ (vipin kumar /HT Photo)

    Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat

    At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.

  • The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.78 lakh (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Six dupe Pune bank, obtain 22.78 lakh gold loan

    The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out