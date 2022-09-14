Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held
A joint team of officials from the chief minister’s flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Three minor boys working in the unit were also rescued during the operation, police said.
Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. Anil Kumar, a Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months. He was arrested from the spot, police informed.
Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CM’s flying squad, said that the unit was manufacturing fake soya chaap from refined wheat flour and selling it for ₹60 a kilogram. “Original soya chaap is sold for ₹290 per kg at shops. Anil was selling the wheat product at a lower price to get maximum orders and establish his brand. He also hired three minor boys from a nearby village to work for him, apart from two other employees,” he said.
The workers were paid ₹300 for working a 10-hour shift every day. “The product was prepared under unhygienic conditions and the raiding team found a foul smell emanating from the unit. They found product packed in five sacks, ready to be delivered by Anil in the local area,” Kumar added.
The incident came to light on Monday after police received a tip-off based on which a team was formed to conduct the raid. DSP Kumar the owner failed to produce a valid license and confessed to the crime. “The food safety team has collected samples which have been sent for testing to laboratories. During questioning, the suspect revealed that due to the high demand for soya chaap in the market, he started manufacturing the product with refined wheat flour as it was cheaper ( ₹35 per kg),” he said.
“Anil was earning more than ₹5 lakh a month as it was a high-margin business. He supplied to many prominent restaurants in Delhi-NCR and posh residential areas,” DSP Kumar added. A case under section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act was registered against the suspect at Mujesar police station.
Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said cops conducted surprise checks in the industrial area last week and took strict actions against people who were found operating illegal units. “The soya unit lacked necessary permission for food processing and packaging. The owner was jeopardising the health of consumers with an adulterated product,” he said. Malhotra said they are questioning the suspect to know the areas in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi and Faridabad he supplied to and the people and businesses who purchased the product from him.
Akhilesh Yadav to lead march on first day of Monsoon session; Samajwadi Party leaders detained on way to Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march from the party headquarters to the Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature on September 19 to protest against the allegedly poor law and order situation, rising inflation and unemployment. “Besides 15 legislators, 17 other party leaders were also taken into custody,” said former minister Manoj Pandey. Yadav said the SP's sitting and former legislators will take part in the march.
DHBVN asks 25 Gurugram developers to upgrade electricity infrastructure
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has issued notices to 25 developers in the city to upgrade their electricity infrastructure to 33 KV, failing which the utility will recommend cancellation of their project licenses. A DHBVN official informed that the utility has adequate electricity for supply and substations have been constructed to ensure quality power supply to consumers. “We have adequate electricity for supply and the distribution infrastructure has been put in place,” he said.
BJP backs Yogi govt’s madrasa survey
LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday sprang to the defence of the Yogi 2.0 government, four days after the controversial 46-day madrasa survey exercise began on Saturday with government surveyors visiting unaided, private institutes where Muslim students receive religious education. While inaugurating the three-day training camp of the party's minority wing, UP's new BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the government survey is for bettering prospects of students and teachers.
College student held for sexual assault, blackmail of minor girl
A 19-year- old college student was arrested on Wednesday on charges of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a Class 11 student of a private school in the city. Deputy commissioner of police Upasana said the father of the minor girl in his complaint said the girl knew the suspect as they had studied in the same school.
Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Nuh
A fast-track court in Nuh has awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment to a 24-year-old man convicted of raping a minor girl in August 2019, besides imposing a fine of ₹12,000 on Tarif Hussain. According to the police, Tarif Hussain was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in August 2019 by the Nuh police. Superintendent of police, Varun Singla, Nuh said that additional session judge Narender Pal sentenced the accused on the basis of evidence.
