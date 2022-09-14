Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held

A joint team of officials from the chief minister’s flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Three minor boys working in the unit were also rescued during the operation, police said.

Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. Anil Kumar, a Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months. He was arrested from the spot, police informed.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CM’s flying squad, said that the unit was manufacturing fake soya chaap from refined wheat flour and selling it for ₹60 a kilogram. “Original soya chaap is sold for ₹290 per kg at shops. Anil was selling the wheat product at a lower price to get maximum orders and establish his brand. He also hired three minor boys from a nearby village to work for him, apart from two other employees,” he said.

The workers were paid ₹300 for working a 10-hour shift every day. “The product was prepared under unhygienic conditions and the raiding team found a foul smell emanating from the unit. They found product packed in five sacks, ready to be delivered by Anil in the local area,” Kumar added.

The incident came to light on Monday after police received a tip-off based on which a team was formed to conduct the raid. DSP Kumar the owner failed to produce a valid license and confessed to the crime. “The food safety team has collected samples which have been sent for testing to laboratories. During questioning, the suspect revealed that due to the high demand for soya chaap in the market, he started manufacturing the product with refined wheat flour as it was cheaper ( ₹35 per kg),” he said.

“Anil was earning more than ₹5 lakh a month as it was a high-margin business. He supplied to many prominent restaurants in Delhi-NCR and posh residential areas,” DSP Kumar added. A case under section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act was registered against the suspect at Mujesar police station.

Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said cops conducted surprise checks in the industrial area last week and took strict actions against people who were found operating illegal units. “The soya unit lacked necessary permission for food processing and packaging. The owner was jeopardising the health of consumers with an adulterated product,” he said. Malhotra said they are questioning the suspect to know the areas in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi and Faridabad he supplied to and the people and businesses who purchased the product from him.

