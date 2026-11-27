A 35-year-old man allegedly held two women police constables and his estranged wife hostage for nearly 90 minutes at his house in Faridabad’s Saraswati Colony on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday.

Police at the scene during the incident. (HT Photo) more less

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While the suspect, who is currently unemployed, escaped during a rescue operation, his 56-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly helping him confine the three women, police said.

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Investigators said the two constables had accompanied the man’s first wife to his house on the first floorafter she sought police assistance to retrieve winter clothes for herself and her two minor sons.

The suspect initially invited the constables inside to wait but allegedly locked the main door, preventing them from leaving. He and his mother then allegedly confined his wife and assaulted her.

The constables alerted Palla police station and sought reinforcements, following which multiple police teams reached the house and broke open the door.

“The man kept obstructing police from reaching the two constables and his wife by blocking their entry using household items even after they broke open the door,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect subsequently escaped through a neighbour’s terrace, while the three women were rescued.None of them was injured, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect subsequently escaped through a neighbour’s terrace, while the three women were rescued.None of them was injured, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The entire hostage situation lasted for at least one and a half hours. The suspect’s mother was detained from the spot for helping her son hold the three women hostage,” the officer said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the suspect’s mother was subsequently arrested.

“Attempts are underway to trace and arrest her son. The woman had left the suspect after he remarried a few years ago. However, he wanted her to continue living with him, following which she sought police assistance to retrieve the clothes,” he said.

Based on a complaint by one of the constables, an FIR was registered against the man and his mother at Palla police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).