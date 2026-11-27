A 35-year-old man allegedly held two women police constables and his estranged wife hostage for nearly 90 minutes at his house in Faridabad’s Saraswati Colony on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday.
While the suspect, who is currently unemployed, escaped during a rescue operation, his 56-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly helping him confine the three women, police said.
Investigators said the two constables had accompanied the man’s first wife to his house on the first floorafter she sought police assistance to retrieve winter clothes for herself and her two minor sons.
The suspect initially invited the constables inside to wait but allegedly locked the main door, preventing them from leaving. He and his mother then allegedly confined his wife and assaulted her.
The constables alerted Palla police station and sought reinforcements, following which multiple police teams reached the house and broke open the door.
“The man kept obstructing police from reaching the two constables and his wife by blocking their entry using household items even after they broke open the door,” a senior police officer said.
The suspect subsequently escaped through a neighbour’s terrace, while the three women were rescued.None of them was injured, police said.{{/usCountry}}
The suspect subsequently escaped through a neighbour’s terrace, while the three women were rescued.None of them was injured, police said.{{/usCountry}}
“The entire hostage situation lasted for at least one and a half hours. The suspect’s mother was detained from the spot for helping her son hold the three women hostage,” the officer said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the suspect’s mother was subsequently arrested.
“Attempts are underway to trace and arrest her son. The woman had left the suspect after he remarried a few years ago. However, he wanted her to continue living with him, following which she sought police assistance to retrieve the clothes,” he said.
Based on a complaint by one of the constables, an FIR was registered against the man and his mother at Palla police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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