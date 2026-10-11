F’bad: Girl rejects boy’s advances; he dies by suicide at her house

The 17-year-old boy who was found dead inside his female classmate’s house in Faridabad’s Shiv Shakti Enclave on Thursday had been stalking her for the past few months, police officials said on Saturday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the boy was found dead at the boutique, run by the girl’s family on the ground floor.

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According to investigators, on Thursday night, the boy arrived at the girl’s residence. While he tried to open the door, the girl’s grandmother asked him to leave; however, the boy returned and sneaked into the house, police said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the boy was found dead at the boutique, run by the girl’s family on the ground floor.

“Police were alerted, and he was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead,” he said.

Yadav said that the boy had been stalking the girl and her family had complained about his behaviour to his family and to the school administration.

“A meeting was held last month at the school when the boy had apologised and assured that he would not harass, follow or stalk the girl,” said Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that the boy died by suicide as established by the post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that the boy died by suicide as established by the post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the boy’s family had alleged that the girl’s family had murdered him. After the incident came to light, they barged into her house to assault her family, ransack her house and rob valuables, police said.

A police team had reached the spot, and two personnel were also injured while trying to intervene.

Police said that at least nine of the boy’s family members were arrested late Friday.

On complaint of an injured cop, an FIR was registered against the victim’s family members under sections 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 331(5) (lurking house-trespass or house- breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 324(6) (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kheri Pul police station on Friday.