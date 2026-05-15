Fire official arrested while taking bribe in Sector 53
A fire department official was arrested for accepting a ₹15,000 bribe to avoid filing a negative report about an accountant linked to a recent fire.
A fire department official was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from an accountant of a society on the Golf Course Road in Sector 53, officials said.
Officials said the arrest was made by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The accountant was bribing the official asking him not to prepare an adverse report against her.
The 38-year-old lead fireman was posted at the Sector 29 fire station, officials said.
A senior ACB official said that the accountant was posted in the maintenance department of the society where a fire had broken out in an apartment on April 13 this year.
“The lead fireman had threatened the accountant that he will submit a report to the department mentioning her negligence had resulted in the fire and demanded ₹20,000 from her,” the official said
ACB officials said they finalised the price at ₹15, 000. They said he asked her to reach his office on Thursday to pay the amount.
ACB inspector Raj Karan, Gurugram unit, said that the victim contacted them and filed a written complaint against the fireman on Thursday afternoon. “She also submitted call recordings,” he said.
ACB officials said the ACB team also recovered ₹2.98 lakh cash from his car parked inside the fire station. They said he was being questioned about the recovered cash.
“An FIR was registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 308(2) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at ACB Gurugram police station,” the official said.
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