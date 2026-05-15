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    Fire official arrested while taking bribe in Sector 53

    A fire department official was arrested for accepting a 15,000 bribe to avoid filing a negative report about an accountant linked to a recent fire.

    Published on: May 15, 2026 5:58 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
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    A fire department official was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of 15,000 from an accountant of a society on the Golf Course Road in Sector 53, officials said.

    Officials said the arrest was made by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB). (Shutterstock)
    Officials said the arrest was made by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB). (Shutterstock)

    Officials said the arrest was made by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The accountant was bribing the official asking him not to prepare an adverse report against her.

    The 38-year-old lead fireman was posted at the Sector 29 fire station, officials said.

    A senior ACB official said that the accountant was posted in the maintenance department of the society where a fire had broken out in an apartment on April 13 this year.

    “The lead fireman had threatened the accountant that he will submit a report to the department mentioning her negligence had resulted in the fire and demanded 20,000 from her,” the official said

    ACB officials said they finalised the price at 15, 000. They said he asked her to reach his office on Thursday to pay the amount.

    ACB inspector Raj Karan, Gurugram unit, said that the victim contacted them and filed a written complaint against the fireman on Thursday afternoon. “She also submitted call recordings,” he said.

    ACB officials said the ACB team also recovered 2.98 lakh cash from his car parked inside the fire station. They said he was being questioned about the recovered cash.

    “An FIR was registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 308(2) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at ACB Gurugram police station,” the official said.

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