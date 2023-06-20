Gurugram: Four suspects were arrested for allegedly serving liquor illegally in a club in Sector 29 in the wee hours of Sunday, Gurugram police said. Four held for serving liquor illegally in Sector 29 club

Police said the four suspects were employed by the club and they tried to escape from the spot using a back door during the police raid at about 1am. However, the raiding team chased and overpowered them, they added.

Investigators said the arrested suspects were identified as Paras Kataria of Biswa in Gurugram, Nagender Kumar from Rewari, Krishna Kumar of Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Vikram Kumar of Masudpur in Delhi.

Investigators said that at least 10 guests were at the club during the raid and were consuming liquor even though the club did not have a licence or permit from the state excise department to store and serve liquor on its premises.

As per police, 121 bottles of different brands of beer and Indian made foreign liquor (IFML) were seized from the club.

On the basis of a complaint from assistant sub-inspector Satish Kumar, an FIR was registered against the four suspects under section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Sunday morning, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that further action will be taken by the excise department officials against the club management.