Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Furore over Gurugram pub denying entry to wheelchair-bound patron
gurugram news

Furore over Gurugram pub denying entry to wheelchair-bound patron

The incident of a wheelchair-bound woman from Delhi not being allowed into a leading pub has led to an uproar on Twitter
The pub has apologised for the incident on social media, and said appropriate action will be taken. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, Gurugram

What do you look forward to when stepping out for a dinner with your family on a weekend? Lots of fun, right? But for Delhi-based Srishti Pandey, her recent trip to a Gurugram pub was quite the opposite. In a tweet, that has now gone viral, Srishti Pandey, a 22-year-old woman who is wheelchair-bound, alleged that she was denied entry into Raasta at DLF Cyberhub, Gurgram. “He (the pub’s front desk staff) told us pointing towards me that ‘andar customers disturb hojaynge’,” she wrote.

Pandey recalls the incident where she was “discriminated against publicly”. She narrates, “I went to Raasta with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya, my friend’s elder brother asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice. The third time he asked, the staff replied with ‘wheelchair andar nahi jaygi’. We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t. We told him that we’d manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of us shocked for a while. He told us pointing towards me that, ‘andar customers disturb hojaynge’, and denied us entry, with so much of ease.”

RELATED STORIES

In response, Goumtesh Singh, founder-partner at Raasta-The Caribbean Lounge tweeted, “Let me start by apologising on behalf of the entire team Raasta for any bad experience that you may have had. Please rest assured if any of our members are found in the wrong, appropriate action will be taken against them.”

The incident has invited a furore on the internet. Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote she’s “terribly saddened”. “We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society (sic)”,” she said in a tweet. Also sharing her thoughts on the incident was disability rights activist Virali Modi. She wrote: “This is horrendous beyond belief. No one should be segregated or discriminated especially when it comes to who you are. A disability isn’t something we ask for. It’s not our fault. We shouldn’t be discriminated against on the basis of something we can’t do anything about.”

Echoing similar sentiments, disability rights activist and actor Jitendra K Biswal tweeted: “This is not only highly insensitive and criminal in nature but also a blatant violation of basic human rights. The perpetrators of the crime here must be taken to task and given exemplary punishment so that people think twice before misbehaving with a person with a disability like this. Criminal action should be initiated against them under Sec. 92A of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.”

The Gurugram police have also responded to the tweet seeking her details for swift action.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naina Arora

Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP