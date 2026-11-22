Gurugram: Four persons associated with running a shopping and entertainment hub were arrested by the Gurugram police’s economic offences wing on Saturday for allegedly duping an investor of ₹32.45 lakh for allegedly selling a shop measuring 9.88 square feet but stating it as a 40-square foot property in legal documents, officers aware of the matter said.

Police said the victim had alleged that the accused took ₹32.45 lakh from him for a store space in Sector 15 Part-II. more less

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Police said the victim had alleged that the accused took ₹32.45 lakh from him for a store space in Sector 15 Part-II. The transaction reportedly took place in 2022-23, as per the details shared by the police.

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An economic offences wing official privy to the investigation said the conveyance deed mentioned the shop area as 40 square feet, while its actual area was found to be only 9.88 square feet. “The investor was promised that his property would be leased out to ensure regular rental income through a hospitality company owned by the family. Rent was paid for some time via the firm, but it stopped after some time, when the investor came to know about the forgery,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The investor submitted a complaint on August 6, following which an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investor submitted a complaint on August 6, following which an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said all four suspects were produced before a court after their arrest on Saturday and taken on three-day police remand for interrogation.

“They have cheated a large number of investors either by misrepresenting the area on documents or by selling properties which they had already kept mortgaged with banks to get loans,” he said, adding that more details are being gathered from the four suspects about the large-scale real estate fraud.