Gurugram: Four persons associated with running a shopping and entertainment hub were arrested by the Gurugram police’s economic offences wing on Saturday for allegedly duping an investor of ₹32.45 lakh for allegedly selling a shop measuring 9.88 square feet but stating it as a 40-square foot property in legal documents, officers aware of the matter said.
Police said the victim had alleged that the accused took ₹32.45 lakh from him for a store space in Sector 15 Part-II. The transaction reportedly took place in 2022-23, as per the details shared by the police.
An economic offences wing official privy to the investigation said the conveyance deed mentioned the shop area as 40 square feet, while its actual area was found to be only 9.88 square feet. “The investor was promised that his property would be leased out to ensure regular rental income through a hospitality company owned by the family. Rent was paid for some time via the firm, but it stopped after some time, when the investor came to know about the forgery,” he said.
The investor submitted a complaint on August 6, following which an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.{{/usCountry}}
The investor submitted a complaint on August 6, following which an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.{{/usCountry}}
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said all four suspects were produced before a court after their arrest on Saturday and taken on three-day police remand for interrogation.
“They have cheated a large number of investors either by misrepresenting the area on documents or by selling properties which they had already kept mortgaged with banks to get loans,” he said, adding that more details are being gathered from the four suspects about the large-scale real estate fraud.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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