The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover and an underpass at Ardee City Chowk, a busy intersection connecting sectors 43, 44, 52 and 52A. The two structures, estimated to cost ₹225 crore, are aimed at easing congestion at the junction, which handles around 100,000 vehicles daily.

Ardee City Chowk is a major junction for commuters travelling between IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the Gurugram-Sohna Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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According to the design prepared by a consultancy firm, the flyover will begin near Paras Hospital on the Golf Course Road side, cross Ardee City Chowk and the Kanhai traffic signal, and connect to the main road separating sectors 51 and 52. The approximately 1.4km-long flyover will have a single-pillar design, with three lanes in each direction.

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Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said the flyover would bypass the traffic signals near Paras Hospital and Kanhai Chowk, ensuring that motorists do not encounter another signal immediately after descending from it.

Ardee City Chowk is a major junction for commuters travelling between IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the Gurugram-Sohna Road.

Despite a signal cycle of 90 seconds, motorists often have to wait through two or three cycles to cross the intersection during peak traffic hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The junction also poses difficulties for motorists travelling from Sector 45 towards Golf Course Road, who currently have to take a detour towards Millennium City Centre and make a U-turn. GMDA officials said the proposed structures would eliminate this detour and allow signal-free movement along the two main roads passing through the intersection, on the lines of Golf Course Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The junction also poses difficulties for motorists travelling from Sector 45 towards Golf Course Road, who currently have to take a detour towards Millennium City Centre and make a U-turn. GMDA officials said the proposed structures would eliminate this detour and allow signal-free movement along the two main roads passing through the intersection, on the lines of Golf Course Road. {{/usCountry}}

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“A three-lane underpass and a flyover will be constructed at Ardee City Chowk, at an estimated cost of approximately ₹225 crore. Once these projects are completed, the issue of traffic congestion at this intersection will be resolved,” Godara said.