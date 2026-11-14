GMDA finalises 850-crore tender for Vatika Chowk interchange

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised the tender for construction of a ₹850-crore cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk, which will connect the proposed elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with the existing elevated Sohna Road. Bids for the project are expected to be invited soon, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said the proposed two-level interchange would facilitate uninterrupted movement of vehicles between the elevated Sohna Road and the proposed elevated SPR stretches connecting Ghata to Vatika Chowk and Vatika Chowk to the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48). (Representative photo)

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A senior GMDA official said the proposed two-level interchange would facilitate uninterrupted movement of vehicles between the elevated Sohna Road and the proposed elevated SPR stretches connecting Ghata to Vatika Chowk and Vatika Chowk to the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48).

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“The tender for construction of a cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk which will allow seamless connectivity between Sohna elevated road, and proposed elevated SPR road has been finalised. The interchange will be constructed at a cost of ₹850 crore. Roads on both sides will be constructed upto one kilometres so that the interchange gets connected to the proposed elevated SPR road. The tender is likely to be floated soon,” the official said.

The official added that the interchange had been designed to minimise the need for additional land acquisition.

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{{^usCountry}} According to GMDA officials, the proposed interchange will improve connectivity between Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and the Dwarka Expressway through the elevated SPR network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to GMDA officials, the proposed interchange will improve connectivity between Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and the Dwarka Expressway through the elevated SPR network. {{/usCountry}}

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“Commuters coming from Faridabad can move towards Sohna Highway, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, towards Gurugram and towards NH 48 without having to leave the elevated road. The requirement of additional land for construction of cloverleaf has been minimised,” another official said.

GMDA has already floated a ₹776-crore tender for construction of the elevated SPR stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48. The proposed corridor will have entry and exit ramps at key junctions to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

Officials said the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed elevated stretch between Ghata and Vatika Chowk is also being prepared and is expected to be finalised within three to four months.

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The interchange at Vatika Chowk is intended to connect the two proposed elevated SPR stretches with the existing Sohna Road elevated corridor, allowing vehicles to move between the major routes without negotiating the junction at ground level.