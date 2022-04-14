Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA gets 150 crore EDC from DTCP, to speed up infra projects in city
gurugram news

GMDA gets 150 crore EDC from DTCP, to speed up infra projects in city

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will get 150 crore of external development charges (EDC) from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) this month, which will help speed up infrastructure projects in the city, said officials on Thursday
Gurugram, India- June 19, 2019: No progress on widening of three roads in Udyog Vihar by GMDA since February when ground breaking ceremony was done. Monsoon at door, the industry owners of Udyog Vihar are unhappy and mulling to meet GMDA CEO. Three roads are to be widened with better traffic movement between expressway and Old Delhi road connected by the three roads, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go Dhananjay Jha's story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Gurugram, India- June 19, 2019: No progress on widening of three roads in Udyog Vihar by GMDA since February when ground breaking ceremony was done. Monsoon at door, the industry owners of Udyog Vihar are unhappy and mulling to meet GMDA CEO. Three roads are to be widened with better traffic movement between expressway and Old Delhi road connected by the three roads, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go Dhananjay Jha's story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Copy Link
BySuparna Roy

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will get 150 crore of external development charges (EDC) from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) this month, which will help speed up infrastructure projects in the city, said officials on Thursday.

CEO of GMDA Sudhir Rajpal held a meeting with officials from DTCP on Tuesday, where the latter sanctioned an amount of 250 crore-- 150 crore for GMDA and 100 crore for Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

“These funds will be used for the development of urban infrastructure and services in Gurugram and Faridabad. The amount of 250 crore has been sanctioned for now. With the funds available to us, we can plan development activities for the city in a better manner. Our projects will also not get delayed due to lack of funds...The funds will be used for... laying sewage infrastructure, boosting drinking water supply, drainage system of the city and construction of roads,” said Rajpal.

For the fiscal 2022-2023, the GMDA is supposed to receive approximately 1003 crore from the DTCP as EDC funds, of which the corpus of 250 crore is the first instalment.

The EDC refers to the money that private developers pay to the government when developing new real estate projects. These funds are utilised by urban local bodies to develop public amenities for the project’s benefit, such as roads, water, power, sewerage and drainage. The quantum of EDC is decided by relevant local authorities, such as the GMDA or the DTCP, and then typically passed on to property buyers by the developer.

Since the pandemic, the EDC collection dropped significantly, compounding the financial constraints for the authority. Last year, the GMDA restructured its EDC payment schedule and allowed developers to pay their dues in instalments and offered discounts to those who cleared their outstanding dues in one go.

In July last year, the DTCP had formed a task force comprising senior officials to recover pending EDC to the tune of 8,000 crore from developers across the state. During a two-day Urban Development Conclave held in Gurugram in February this year, officials from DTCP said the state is yet to receive 15,585 crore from developers, which includes interest and penal interest on the principal amount, in the form of EDC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • JD (S) president H D Deve Gowda with his son and party MP HD Kumaraswamy at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

    Ahead of elections, JD(S) looks to diversify outreach

    Regional party Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)'s consistent stand against right-wing groups and their systematic targeting of Muslims in Karnataka is likely to help the party reap political gains in the upcoming elections as it looks to cash in on the distance maintained by the Congress towards its key support base, the minorities. The Congress depends on votes from minorities, a section of the backward classes and Dalits among other groups.

  • KS Eshwarappa, one of the senior most leaders of the BJP in Karnataka, has been embroiled in several controversies in the recent past. (HT)

    Eshwarappa to resignas Oppn mounts pressure

    Embattled Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday, a day after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who alleged in his suicide note that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanded bribes from him. A contractor and BJP worker, Patil blamed Eshwarappa and his aides for forcing him to take the extreme step in his purported suicide note.

  • Khargone administration has decided to demolish the properties of stone pelters during the Ram Navami procession.

    After Khargone violence, Muslim cleric asks MP mosques to install CCTV cameras

    A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played by a DJ system near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension on Sunday. Curfew was imposed in the town after that.

  • Thane, India - April 14, 2022: Ambedkarites pay their respects to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by lighting candles at his statue on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary at Court Naka, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    Ambedkarites in state feel they are leaderless today

    “All the top Dalit leaders have died now and the remaining ones are puppets. I cannot come together with puppets,” he said. “Our leaders are fighting with each other and no one is ready to take up our cause,” said a 32-year old a farmer from Aurangabad, Sanjay Jadhav. When quizzed about Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Ambedkar Ambedkar's splitting the anti-BJP votes, he said he was being singled out.

  • Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in 2015 murder case

    Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in 2015 murder case

    Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday arrested gangster Suresh Pujari in connection with the murder of a cable operator in 2015, an official said. The cable operator from Ulhasnagar Sachanand Karira refused to pay the extortion money demanded by gang members of Pujari. One of the history-sheeters in Pujari' s gang Nitin Awghade had planned this murder in September 2015, he was arrested by the police earlier.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out