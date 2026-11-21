The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a ₹34-crore proposal to lay a master pipeline from the Sector 51 boosting station to improve water supply in sectors 42, 43, 53, 54 and 55 along Golf Course Road, officials said on Friday.

GMDA officials said construction of an additional 100 MLD filtration unit at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant is expected to begin next month. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more less

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The proposed pipeline is expected to increase water supply to these sectors from the existing 61 million litres per day (MLD) to 121 MLD, nearly doubling the volume available to residents.

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A senior GMDA official said the proposal followed a survey that identified water shortages in the area.

“The decision follows a survey conducted by the authority, which revealed a water shortage in the area. We have prepared an estimate of around ₹34 crore and submitted it for administrative approval. Work on the pipeline is expected to start early next year,” the official said.

Officials said the operationalisation of the Sector 72 boosting station would reduce the burden on the Sector 51 station, enabling GMDA to increase supply to the five sectors.

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{{^usCountry}} “With the operationalisation of the Sector 72 boosting station, pressure on the Sector 51 station will reduce and adequate water will be available for supply to these sectors. It will take around a year to lay the pipeline once the project is awarded,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the operationalisation of the Sector 72 boosting station, pressure on the Sector 51 station will reduce and adequate water will be available for supply to these sectors. It will take around a year to lay the pipeline once the project is awarded,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, GMDA officials said construction of an additional 100 MLD filtration unit at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant is expected to begin next month.

“The allotment letter will be issued to the company soon,” the official said.

The new unit will be developed over 15 acres within the existing treatment plant complex. It will include a clear water reservoir, pumping systems for raw and treated water, and mechanical sludge dewatering facilities.

The facility will also be integrated with GMDA’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) network for automated monitoring and operational management.

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GMDA currently supplies around 500 MLD of water from the Chandu Budhera plant and 270 MLD from the Basai plant, taking the combined supply to approximately 770 MLD.