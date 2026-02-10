GMDA plans smart transport hub around Gurugram railway stn, hires consultant

The GMDA has appointed a consultant to prepare an integrated station area development plan for the area around Gurugram railway station and its influence zone, aimed at improving commuter access and traffic management and reducing congestion, officials said. The consultant has been tasked with planning multimodal access and interchange, pedestrian-friendly improvements, designated pick-up and drop-off zones, holding areas, parking management and related amenities. Project to add covered walkways, wayfinding, CCTV and universal access as metro links boost footfall; consultant to draft report for traffic management. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said the authority plans to develop the areas around Gurugram railway station and its influence zone into a smart transport hub by providing better amenities, universal accessibility and improved infrastructure, along with streetscaping, landscaping and beautification. The official said the station already witnesses a large number of commuters and upcoming projects will add to traffic.

“The railway station areas already witnesses large number of commuters and the proposed Gururgam metro spur and the Bhondsi metro will ensure heavy traffic for which measures are being taken in advance. A consultant has been given the task of creating a project report for this entire work,” he said.

According to the mandate given by GMDA, the project will include streetscaping, landscaping and beautification of the station influence zone and surrounding public areas. The consultant will also plan and design multimodal interchange and passenger-oriented external facilities around the station such as forecourt and entry precinct planning, shelters, covered walkways, kiosks, wayfinding systems, lighting, CCTV provisions, universal accessibility features and related amenities.

The authority will create designated pick-up and drop-off and holding areas and develop and manage parking facilities to improve vehicle parking around the station. Another key component of the project will be augmentation of utility and drainage systems in the area. Officials said work is also being planned to improve road connectivity with major roads around the station as part of efforts to decongest Old Gurugram and provide an integrated transport system for residents.

“We are also working to improve road connectivity with major roads around the station. The main objective of the authority is decongest Old Gururgam and have an integrated transport service to serve the city residents,” the official said.

GMDA officials further said that, as part of decongestion measures for old Gururgam areas including the Gurugram railway station, the authority is also hiring a consultant to examine the feasibility of constructing an elevated road from Gurugram railway station to Sector 5, then to Atul Kataria Chowk, and up to Dundahera on Old Delhi road.