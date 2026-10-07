GMDA plans to construct stormwater drain in sectors 37C, 37 D

In a bid to curb waterlogging during monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to construct a master stormwater drain in sectors 37C and 37D, officials said on Tuesday.

Tenders will be issued once approval is received, officials said.

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A senior GMDA official said that they have prepared an estimate of around ₹20 crore for construction of a new stormwater drain in the sectors. Tenders will be issued once approval is received.

“We have planned to construct a 3.5 kms storm water drain along the main sector road of sectors 37 C and 37 D which shall transport the rainwater from these two sectors and diverted to the Badshahpur drain,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

According to GMDA officials, the drain will originate from near Esplanade Mall in Sector 37C, run along the main road, and eventually discharge into the Badshahpur drain. Once this storm-water drain is constructed, residents of condominiums such as RMG Residency, Crona Optus, Takshila Heights, Signature Millennia, Global City, Ramprastha City, BPTP Park Serene, Park Generation along with sector 9B, Basai, and nearby areas will benefit from the network.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals however said that the existing surface drain is in a bad condition. “This area has several residential condominiums and schools but due to lack of proper storm water drainage, heavy waterlogging is seen here every year. The authorities should construct a drain at the earliest,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 37D. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals however said that the existing surface drain is in a bad condition. “This area has several residential condominiums and schools but due to lack of proper storm water drainage, heavy waterlogging is seen here every year. The authorities should construct a drain at the earliest,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 37D. {{/usCountry}}