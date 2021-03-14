IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has initiated a pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water to all houses along a stretch between Basai and Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has initiated a pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water to all houses along a stretch between Basai and Dwarka Expressway. According to GMDA officials, areas such as Sirhaul, Gandhi Nagar, parts of Iffco and Huda colonies, Civil Lines, Shivaji Nagar, among others would be covered under this project.

Officials said that this measure will not only conserve water but will also ensure that the authority gets the amount due for the water being supplied to residents. “There are several underground water tanks between Basai and Dwarka Expressway. Presently, while some tanks get more water, residents towards the end of the blocks get less water. As such, we are developing a system in which there will be flow control walls, which are electronically controlled and programmed. This would ensure equal quantity of water to all residents,” said a senior GMDA official privy to the matter, who did not wish to be named. As work for the pilot project continues, the official could not give an estimated timeline as to when the system would become fully operational.

The project is a part of a centralised integrated water management system, which is being developed by the Smart City division of GMDA and will cover around 40 underground tanks, which provide water to all residential housing societies, individual houses and hotels.

With the centralised system, the GMDA will have a larger degree of control over the entire distribution and supply chain from a single location through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

At present, Gurugram’s water comes from the water channels in NCR and the Yamuna channel. This raw water is carried to the water treatment plants (WTPs) at Basai and Chandu Budhera, which have a daily operational capacity of 270MLD (million litres per day) and 300MLD respectively. There are also two boosting stations in sectors 16 and 51 to help overcome the difficulty of transporting water to the eastern parts of the city, which is on a higher ground than the two WTPs.

The official further said electrical sensors have been placed on the water pipelines, which will help in ensuring equal distribution of water. The project will also focus on plugging the leakages in the pipelines to arrest wastage of water due to overflow and unauthorised water connections.

As per official records, flow meters, level sensors, flow control devices and other field equipment will be tentatively installed at over 300 locations for the centralised water management system.

Earlier in 2019, the GMDA also developed a network of CCTV cameras and sensors for transmitting real-time visual feeds and data to a dashboard dedicated to water supply at the command centre in order to check on possible water theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to protest fuel price rise

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A video of an incident that shows four workers having a narrow escape at the Dwarka Expressway worksite, when a girder they were installing fell as the cable from the launcher snapped, went viral on Twitter on Sunday, raising safety concerns among residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
gurugram news

‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shiv Dutt was among the four men who were injured when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a two-storey residential apartment in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on early Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has initiated a pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water to all houses along a stretch between Basai and Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA plans to install smart traffic signals across city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up smart traffic signals at new traffic locations across the city and convert the existing signals into smart ones wherever necessary, said officials on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram reports 72 new Covid-19 infections; total tally to touch 60k

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The total number of active Covid-19 cases reached 578 on Saturday, with 72 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Factory owners and city-based industrial associations gave a mixed response to the budget presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday that primarily focussed on agriculture and health
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP