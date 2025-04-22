GMDA to seek nod for 3,000-crore infra push in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will seek approval for a slew of infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹3,000 crore during its upcoming authority meeting, scheduled for Wednesday and chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, officials said on Monday. To address water supply issues, the authority proposes replacing the master supply pipeline from Basai Water Treatment Plant to Sector 16 boosting station with an allocation of ₹ 110 crore. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the projects span a wide range of urban infrastructure, including the construction of underpasses and flyovers, a new connecting road to Naurangpur village, revamping stormwater drainage, and water supply upgrades. “The focus is to build on existing infrastructure and ensure that the projects already sanctioned are completed on time. Road infrastructure is being aligned with the metro corridor, drainage improvements are being undertaken to prevent waterlogging, and urban transport is being expanded to meet the city’s growing demands,” said a senior GMDA official familiar with the matter.

The agenda prioritises road infrastructure, drainage, and waterworks.

As per officials, the authority will seek approval for construction of six underpasses, including one at Bakhtawar Chowk, along the upcoming metro alignment at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore. These will be constructed by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and funded by GMDA.

For drainage infrastructure, GMDA plans to construct Master Storm Water Drain Leg-I from Old Delhi Road to Rezangla Chowk at a cost of ₹45 crore and Leg-II from Ashok Vihar to railway culvert number 50 at a cost of ₹25 crore.

To address water supply issues, the authority proposes replacing the master supply pipeline from Basai Water Treatment Plant to Sector 16 boosting station with an allocation of ₹110 crore.

Additionally, ₹134 crore has been proposed for desilting of sewer lines, a step officials say is crucial for preventing waterlogging during monsoon. “Apart from desilting, the authority will also rehabilitate and strengthen the pipelines to prevent caving in,” the official said.

The GMDA will also seek approval for the construction of three culverts beneath the Delhi-Rewari railway line to facilitate utility service crossings, including water and sewage pipelines in sectors along the Dwarka Expressway.

Land transfer for bus depot, focus on New Gurugram

To facilitate the construction of a bus depot in Sector 103, the GMDA is seeking approval for the transfer of 7.251 acres of land from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) at a cost of ₹41.89 crore.

A senior official said several ongoing road projects, especially in New Gurugram, are nearing completion. “By the end of June, commuters will be satisfied with the improved quality of roads. We are committed to expanding urban infrastructure further in the years to come,” the official said.

The agenda for the Wednesday meeting was finalised after over 10 days of internal meetings chaired by GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra, during which feasibility, timelines, and resource allocation were discussed. “It was directed that only projects that are feasible and impactful should be brought for approval. The emphasis is also on timely completion of ongoing works,” the official added.