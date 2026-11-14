GMRL finalises bidder for construction of Gurugram metro depot

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the contractor executing Phase 1 of the Gurugram metro project, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the proposed metro depot in Sector 33, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials said on Friday. The company has quoted ₹419.47 crore against the tender estimate of ₹409 crore.

The depot will be constructed on approximately 50 acres of land to be leased by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). (Representative photo)

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The depot will be constructed on approximately 50 acres of land to be leased by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). According to GMRL officials, six companies submitted bids for the project, but only two qualified for the financial bidding stage.

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“Dilip Buildcon has quoted ₹419.47 crore for the project and as such has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the metro depot. The tender will be awarded to the company within next three to four days after completion of requisite formalities,” a GMRL official said.

The company also confirmed in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that it had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.

The tender for the metro depot was refloated in June this year. According to the tender document, the facility will have train stabling lines, maintenance infrastructure, workshops and operational control facilities required for running the new metro system. The construction work is to be completed within 21 months.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed depot site is located along the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk, adjacent to a Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) power substation, which is also likely to be shifted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed depot site is located along the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk, adjacent to a Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) power substation, which is also likely to be shifted. {{/usCountry}}

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HSVP has already decided to lease the land to GMRL at a nominal rent of ₹1 per square metre. The authority has also cleared the marble market in Sector 33 to make way for the depot.

The approximately 30km Old Gurugram metro project is being developed in two phases. The first phase, from Millennium City Centre metro station to Sector 9, was tendered in September last year for approximately ₹1,277 crore. The tender for the second phase, from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber City, with an estimated cost of ₹1,662 crore, has also been floated.