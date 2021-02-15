Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state. The web portal — tcpharyana.gov.in/uac — was launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to help residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and developers to share information about the lack of basic amenities and infrastructure in their colonies.
A statement issued by the state government said that this information will help authorities in making policy decisions regarding these colonies and will further assist in rendering basic amenities to the illegal colonies.
As per the statement, the RWAs/colony developers can submit information regarding the deficient basic amenities by March 31, 2021, on the web portal.
Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that people residing in these colonies have invested their hard-earned money to build their houses without knowing the status of the colonies, due to which they have faced departmental action. He said that state government is committed to providing basic amenities to all its citizens.
During the launch of the portal, the officers of Town and Country Planning Department informed that taking cognizance of these illegal colonies, the authorities have taken strict action against such developments. A total of 2,183 FIRs were registered by the police department and 2,430 demolition drives have been conducted throughout the state.
