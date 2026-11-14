The Gurugram Land Acquisition Office (LAO) on Friday announced the compensation rates for land being acquired for the first phase of Greater Southern Peripheral Road (GSPR).

he road will connect the Gurugram-Faridabad Road with the Gurugram-Sohna Road. A second phase will connect the Sohna road with the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Manesar, completing the GSPR, said an official. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The road will connect the Gurugram-Faridabad Road with the Gurugram-Sohna Road. A second phase will connect the Sohna road with the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Manesar, completing the GSPR, said an official.

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Under the award, landowners of six villages will get compensation between ₹4.92 crore to ₹8.25 crore per acre, depending on the location.

The rates are ₹5.26 crore per acre in Behrampur, ₹4.96 crore in Ullawas, ₹4.92 crore in Kadarpur, ₹6.17 crore in Maidawas, ₹5.19 crore in Dhumaspur and ₹8.25 crore in Badshahpur, said a LAO officer.

Around 160 acres will be acquired by the department on behalf of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at a total compensation of ₹986 crores. About 116 acres required for the road has been transferred to the government in exchange for transferable development rights (TDRs).

Rakesh Saini, the Gurugram land acquisition officer, said a rate-fixation committee set the rates using the average of the top 50 highest-value land registration deeds among 100 deeds recorded before 2013.

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{{^usCountry}} The assessed value per acre was ₹2.35 crore in Bahrampur, ₹2.21 crore in Ullawas, ₹2.20 crore in Kadarpur, ₹2.75 crore in Maidawas, ₹2.32 crore in Dhumaspur and ₹3.68 crore in Badshahpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assessed value per acre was ₹2.35 crore in Bahrampur, ₹2.21 crore in Ullawas, ₹2.20 crore in Kadarpur, ₹2.75 crore in Maidawas, ₹2.32 crore in Dhumaspur and ₹3.68 crore in Badshahpur. {{/usCountry}}

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“The land has been acquired under the old acquisition policy, but compensation has been calculated under the 2013 land acquisition policy. The base value has been doubled and interest for 730 days has been added to the final amount,” Saini said.

Officials said acquisition notices were issued in 2013, but some landowners challenged the process and obtained a stay from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The stay was lifted last year, allowing the acquisition process to resume.

LAO officials said the interest was not paid to the landowners for the period of the court stay as per rules. “The compensation has been fixed after detailed study and assessment of rules,” said a LAO official.