Gurugram: Land owners of six villages — Behrampur, Ullawas, Kadarpur, Badshahpur, Maidawas and Dhumaspur—on Sunday held a mahapanchayat against the low rate of acquisition fixed by the government for around 160 acres of land for construction of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

More than 100 land owners gathered at the Gujjar Bhawan near Ullawas village for the mahapanchayat. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The land owners are demanding that the compensation rate be fixed according to the prevailing market rate, that owners be paid for structures such as houses falling on the land, and that if compensation is not hiked, they be issued transferable development rights (TDR), which can be monetised later.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

More than 100 land owners gathered at the Gujjar Bhawan near Ullawas village for the mahapanchayat, which was chaired by Anant Ram Tanwar -- a Gujar leader and president of the Rashtriya Gurjar Samanvay Samiti. Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar also attended the meeting and heard the grievances of the land owners.

The matter pertains to acquisition of 160 acres of land by the Land Acquisition Office, Gurugram, for construction of the Greater SPR, which will connect Faridabad Road with Sohna Road. The LAO on November 13 had announced that the state government will pay a total of ₹986 crore for the land.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dharam Sarpanch, a resident of Ullawas, said the rate announced by the government — between ₹4.92 crore and ₹8.25 crore per acre — was far less than the ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore per acre at which private buyers were purchasing land. “The land owners should get at least ₹30 crore per acre as compensation as most of them have small holdings and no other mode of earning. Presently, a person can’t buy a 200 square yard plot for ₹5 crore in this area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharam Sarpanch, a resident of Ullawas, said the rate announced by the government — between ₹4.92 crore and ₹8.25 crore per acre — was far less than the ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore per acre at which private buyers were purchasing land. “The land owners should get at least ₹30 crore per acre as compensation as most of them have small holdings and no other mode of earning. Presently, a person can’t buy a 200 square yard plot for ₹5 crore in this area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An official of the land acquisition office, meanwhile, said the entire compensation has been fixed after a detailed study and assessment of rules.

The land owners also demanded that compensation be announced for structures such as houses where people are living. “A large number of people have also built houses and other structures on this land identified for acquisition. The government rate should have been paid in 2013. Presently, it is a punishment for the farmers,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

JN Mangla, president of the Gurgaon Industrial Association, who had set up a warehouse in Badshahpur in 2005 after taking all permissions from the government, said his entire investment would go in vain due to the proposed acquisition. “We have taken all permissions for the warehouse but now it has come to nothing. The compensation is very low,” he said.

Most of the land owners said that if the government is not ready to increase compensation, it should allow TDR to owners. “We have formed a 21-member committee and it will meet the chief minister to seek relief in this matter,” said Anant Ram Tanwar, who chaired the mahapanchayat.

Tejpal Tanwar, MLA, Sohna, in whose constituency some of these villages fall, said he will take up the matter with the state government. “We will take up this matter with the CM and try to find a middle path so that neither the land owners suffer nor the infrastructure is delayed,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The land acquisition office official also said that the base value of the land has been doubled and interest for 730 days has been added to the final compensation amount.

“The compensation has been calculated on the basis of the base rate which was arrived by the price fixation committee. Hundred percent solatium has been added and interest of two years is being paid as per the rules,” the official added.

As per land acquisition officials, the notices for the acquisition were issued in 2013 but some of the owners had opposed the acquisition and obtained a stay from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, last year the court lifted the stay and approved the acquisition order, after which the process was resumed in November 2025.