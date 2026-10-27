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Gurugram: 7-year-old boy injured in two-wheeler collision dies; one held

Rajbir Singh told police that he had swerved his two-wheeler to avoid the potholes and lost his balance. He had stopped his vehicle to regain balance when the other motorcycle approaching from the opposite side collided with them

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 07:37:20 IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A seven-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a speeding motorcycle allegedly hit the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his grandfather, who was trying to avoid potholes on a road in Bilaspur, police said on Monday.

The boy, identified as Aryan, lived with his parents in Bhora Kalan village. His grandfather, Rajbir Singh, 56, sustained bruises and cuts in the collision.

Police said the two were heading to a temple around 9am on October 19 when the accident occurred.

Rajbir Singh told police that he had swerved his two-wheeler to avoid the potholes and lost his balance. He had stopped his vehicle to regain balance when the other motorcycle approaching from the opposite side collided with them.

Investigators said Aryan fell between the two motorcycles in the collision and sustained an internal abdominal injury. Despite the impact, he was initially able to sit by the roadside with his grandfather’s help but soon complained of acute pain and his family rushed him to a private hospital in Pataudi.

A senior police officer said the road leading to Bhora Kalan had potholes about three to four inches deep near two damaged speed breakers.

“Rajbir was avoiding these potholes when the motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction hit them. He was speeding,” the officer said.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after receiving the autopsy report from Jaipur.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the family was initially unable to lodge a written complaint.

“Aryan’s father Gaurav Singh got an FIR registered against the other biker under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday,” he said.

“Within hours, suspect Dharmesh Kumar, 28, a Bhora Kalan resident, was arrested. However, he was later granted station bail,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar

Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.

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