The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has declared all public places and parks within its jurisdiction as no-smoking zones, prohibiting smoking and tobacco consumption at markets, bus stands, green belts, playgrounds, and community centres. Violators can be fined up to ₹200 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.
MCG commissioner Pankaj’s order in this regard, which came into immediate effect, also prohibits people from littering public spaces with cigarette and bidi butts or spitting after consuming tobacco.
“Public places and parks within the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction have been declared no-smoking zones, and the order has come into effect immediately. Officials have been directed to ensure compliance and install signboards at prominent locations within 15 days,” the civic body said in its communication.
The corporation appealed people to refrain from smoking and consuming tobacco in public places, avoid littering with cigarette and bidi butts, and cooperate with the administration in keeping Gurugram clean and healthy.
The civic body has directed officials to install no-smoking zone signboards at prominent locations within 15 days to inform people about the restrictions.
The order said the restrictions will apply to markets, bus stops, bus stands and public transport facilities, all parks, green belts, playgrounds and open public spaces owned, maintained or managed by the corporation. Covered structures such as sheds and gazebos have also been included.{{/usCountry}}
The order said the restrictions will apply to markets, bus stops, bus stands and public transport facilities, all parks, green belts, playgrounds and open public spaces owned, maintained or managed by the corporation. Covered structures such as sheds and gazebos have also been included.{{/usCountry}}
The list covers government and civic offices, community centres, libraries, dispensaries, parking areas and public toilet complexes. Smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars and other tobacco products will not be permitted at these locations.
Those found throwing cigarette or bidi butts in public places or spitting after consuming tobacco will face action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and applicable municipal bylaws.
The order warns that repeated violations may invite action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, with such violations being treated as a public nuisance.
The civic body has assigned responsibility for enforcement to the joint commissioners and the chief medical officer, along with officials from the sanitation and horticulture branches. They have been directed to ensure compliance in their respective zones and parks.
The civic body said the initiative is intended to protect people from the harmful effects of passive smoking, particularly children, women and senior citizens, while also improving cleanliness in public spaces.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
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