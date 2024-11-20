Gurugram, Gurugram Cyber Police busted an illegal call center being run in a flat of a residential society in Sohna, providing betting through an online app, officials said. Gurugram Cyber Police bust online gambling call centre, 9 held

The police have arrested nine accused from the flat of the residential society, they said.

The police have recovered 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits, 22 ATM cards and three laptops from their possession. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, West, the officials added.

According to the police, they got information on Tuesday about some people running an illegal call centre in GLS Homes Society, Sohna. Through the call centre, the accused provided betting through an online gaming app and transferring money to banks.

Acting on the information, ACP Priyanshu Dewan formed a special team led by Sub Inspector Saching Kumar.

The police raided GLS Homes Society in Sohna, where nine persons were found playing online games through an online gaming app using a laptop and mobile phones.

All the nine accused were arrested from the spot, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Manish and Ajay, the residents of Sonipat; Toshan Kumar of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Mohit Gera, Rakesh, Anmol Gilhotra and Sanyam Mehta, the residents of Fatehabad; Bablu, a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh and Sagar, resident of district Hisar, the police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 318 of the BNS, Gambling Act and under the IT Act at Cyber Crime Police Station, West, they said.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that accused Sagar handles the work of the call center and has employed the rest of the accused.

The accused used to make IDs and give them to people and they would make people deposit money and play online games/betting through online apps.

"Sagar was the operator of the call center that provided the bank accounts used to commit fraud through online gaming. The accused were running this call center for the last two months. In return for doing this work, the accused got a salary of around ₹20,000 per month and also got five per cent commission. We are questioning the accused," ACP Dewan said.

