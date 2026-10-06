Gurugram dengue cases rise to 66, surpass 2025 tally as Haryana cases cross 500

Gurugram’s dengue tally has climbed to 66 after three fresh cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing the 64 cases recorded in the district during the entire 2025 season, according to the latest Haryana health department data.

Gurugram’s dengue tally has crossed last year’s total, with 66 cases so far, while Haryana’s overall count rose sharply to 503 on October 4. (Shutterstock Photo)

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Gurugram currently has the highest number of dengue cases in Haryana, followed by Panchkula with 58 cases, Jhajjar with 50 and Rewari with 45, according to state health department data.

The rise in cases comes amid a sharp increase in the overall dengue burden in the state. Haryana’s tally climbed to 503 on October 4 from 318 on September 14, an increase of 185 cases, or around 58%, in 20 days. The state recorded 23 new cases on Sunday alone.

So far this year, 291 of the 503 cases have been detected at government hospitals and 212 at private facilities. Twenty-four patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals at the time of the latest assessment, while 210 patients had been discharged. Another 269 cases were treated on an outpatient basis.

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{{^usCountry}} No dengue-related death has been reported in the state so far this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No dengue-related death has been reported in the state so far this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Health authorities have also stepped up surveillance and testing as cases rise. The state has collected 77,825 dengue samples so far this year. In Gurugram alone, 13,464 samples have been collected so far, including 103 on Tuesday.

There are currently 27 functional dengue testing laboratories in Haryana, with at least one facility in each district. Mosquito-control measures have also been intensified, with 7,305 notices sent to homes in Gurugram where larvae were found to date.

With dengue cases typically rising during the post-monsoon period, health officials have urged residents to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes and to seek medical attention if symptoms such as persistent fever, severe body ache or weakness develop.