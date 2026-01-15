Gurugram: GMRL finalises tender for Sec 33 Metro depot

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Wednesday has finalised the tender for construction of metro depot in Sector 33 and it has been sent for approval, said officials. GMRL officials said that they will start laying the concrete spans on metro pillars from Sector 44 to Subash Chowk by May this year. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During a review meeting, chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government, it was decided that the depot will be constructed at a cost of over ₹400 crore. GMRL officials said that they will start laying the concrete spans on metro pillars from Sector 44 to Subash Chowk by May this year.

“The tender for metro depot has been finalised and it has been sent to higher authorities in Chandigarh for approval. The work on laying the piles is going on. The second phase is also being finalised,” said a senior GMRL official, who was present at the meeting.

According to GMRL officials, the Old Gurugram metro line will be connected with Gurugram Metro through a two-kilometres long spur from Sector 5 to Gurugram Railway station. An interchange station will be constructed at Sector 5, which will connect with the proposed Bhondsi metro line and the Old Gurugram metro.

During the meeting, GMRL officials also proposed a suggestion to integrate the Gurugram railway station with Old Railway road and Dwarka expressway, so that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) could construct an underground tunnel connecting the Old Railway road and Dwarka expressway. “We have suggested that like the metro tunnels, a road tunnel can be constructed to connect the two sides of the railway station with these two roads. It will ease traffic congestion,” said a GMRL official.

According to officials, Dhesi issued instructions for appointment of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on how to improve traffic access to the railway station. “The railway station in Gurugram is being upgraded. Considering the future passenger load, we are planning to upgrade the roads and pedestrian infrastructure for smooth commuting,” said a senior GMDA official.