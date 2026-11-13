Gurugram intensifies vehicular pollution checks

Gurugram

Officials sensitise PUCC centre managements. (HT Photo)

The regional transport authority (RTA) has tightened vehicle checking at fuel stations to ensure that those without pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates are not provided with fuel, while simultaneously ensuring that equipment being used by centres issuing the certificates are in proper working condition, officials aware of the matter said.

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To be sure, the “no-PUC, no-fuel” is not part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) but is part of a broader pollution-control measures imposed by the district administration on the directions of the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

A senior RTA official, asking not to be named, said they have inspected at least 198 fuel stations since October 1. “During this period, the department cracked down on at least 310 vehicle owners and barred them from getting fuel for not having a PUC certificate or carrying an expired one,” the official said.

RTA officials said that fuel station managements across the city have already been directed strictly to comply with the directive. They said that the drive has now extended to PUCC centres to ensure there are no discrepancies in issuing PUC certificates.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a possibility of pollution control centres using faulty machines to check vehicle emissions and issuing certificates merely to complete the procedure. We are ensuring that invalid certificates are not issued to vehicles,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a possibility of pollution control centres using faulty machines to check vehicle emissions and issuing certificates merely to complete the procedure. We are ensuring that invalid certificates are not issued to vehicles,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that centres found using faulty equipment will be impounded and its management issued notice. “If we do not find their response satisfactory, or find that the centre is repeatedly using faulty machines to issue PUCCs to vehicles, its licence will be suspended,” the official added.

The RTA has inspected 35 in November, having inspected 143 in October.

On Wednesday, 16 vehicles were denied fuel and penalised for carrying expired PUCCs. “We are single-mindedly focused on tackling pollution now. We are conducting these checks to spread awareness among residents and encourage them to get their PUCCs updated,” assistant district transport officer Harender Veer said.