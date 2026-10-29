Gurugram police form several teams to crack down on illegal firecracker sale ahead of Diwali

Gurugram:

Earlier on October 23, during a spot check by HT in Gadoli, traders were found selling firecrackers without visible green certification markings, alongside products they advertised as green crackers. (HT Archive)

The Gurugram police formed 25 teams on Wednesday to inspect the city and curb the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers ahead of Diwali celebrations, officials said.

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Police officials from various police stations and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) will focus on identifying warehouses, godowns and shops selling illegal firecrackers, police said.

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“We aim to prevent the circulation of illegal firecrackers as well as those which do not fall under the green category of crackers,” said a senior police officer.

“Police stations have been instructed to keep a close watch on potential hotspots and report any suspicious activities related to the sale or storage of illegal firecrackers,” the officer added.

Fire department officials said a dedicated inspection team comprising four personnel—two substation officers and two fire safety officers—has been constituted to conduct regular inspections of warehouses and godowns where green firecrackers are stored.

The team will assess compliance with fire safety regulations, verify the availability and proper placement of essential firefighting equipment, and ensure that storage facilities are equipped to deal with potential fire hazards, officials added.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have inspected 10 areas so far, and our focus is on identifying safety lapses, checking the presence of preventive measures,” said Narendra Yadav, fire safety official at Sector 29 fire station, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have inspected 10 areas so far, and our focus is on identifying safety lapses, checking the presence of preventive measures,” said Narendra Yadav, fire safety official at Sector 29 fire station, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) also formed two teams, consisting of two sub-divisional officers (SDOs), to conduct inspections throughout the festive season to ensure compliance.

Harish Kumar, regional officer (RO), HSPCB North, said the teams have inspected one place and will ramp up the inspections. “We have taken samples of firecrackers from the warehouse in Chandu where we had inspected earlier this month to check the authenticity of the crackers,” he said.

Earlier on October 23, during a spot check by HT in Gadoli, traders were found selling firecrackers without visible green certification markings, alongside products they advertised as green crackers.