Gurugram police impound motorcycle carrying 56 traffic challans worth 1.82 lakh; issue 13,000 challans in single day

Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday impounded a motorcycle carrying 56 pending challans amounting to ₹1.82 lakh during a routine check near Sikanderpur Power House.

Gurugram police have intensified its enforcement drive against traffic violations in the city. (PTI/Representative)

The motorcycle was intercepted by a traffic police team led by zonal officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kanwaljeet during an inspection. Furthermore, the driver failed to provide the required vehicle documents, according to an official statement by the police.

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A subsequent inspection of the vehicle's records revealed 56 pending challans, carrying a cumulative penalty of ₹182,500. Most challans were for not wearing a helmet, not having a number plate, and operating the vehicle without valid insurance. The motorcycle was impounded and taken to the designated police parking facility.

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Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police issued more than 13,000 challans for various violations on November 2 as part of a special enforcement drive. At least 151 vehicles were impounded for running without number plates.

Police issued 2,123 challans for wrong parking, 612 for wrong-side driving, and 415 for lane violations. These violations, particularly unauthorised parking and wrong-side driving, remain a concern in Gurugram as they obstruct traffic movement and increase the risk of road accidents.

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The traffic police had relied on CCTV surveillance, technology-based monitoring and personnel deployed at major road junctions to detect violations and identify repeat offenders.

Gurugram Police has intensified its enforcement drive, penalising motorists for traffic violations, including driving without number plates and jumping traffic signals.