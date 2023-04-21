To decongest Pataudi Chowk, a traffic police team inspected the spots that lead to congestion and accidents, on Thursday. Police said they have deployed a team of traffic police personnel at the spot on Thursday to ensure traffic is well managed and commuters get a smooth drive. Traffic police team deployed to decongest Gurugram’s Pataudi Chowk

A team of 10 policemen will be deployed throughout the day between 8 am and 8 pm to manage traffic, said police.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was chairing the district road safety meeting on Wednesday, had directed officials to adopt measures such as construction of footpaths, traffic signals and streetlights. He said this would help reduce accident deaths at four major roads with the most blackspots.

A black spot is a place on a road which is considered to be dangerous due to several accidents. Gurugram has a total of 37 blackspots, of which 19 are on roads maintained by NHAI. A total of 325 fatalities were recorded between 2019-2021 at the 37 spots, said officials.

Officials said four major roads — Pataudi road, NH-48, Sohna road, and Farrukhnagar road — witness heavy traffic movement daily where a large number of accidents are reported. Due to this, teams were directed to visit and submit a report.

Yadav said that they need to ensure safety and the civic agencies will develop model roads across the city and fix black spots, by way of road engineering and other safety measures.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Gurugram traffic police along with members of road safety committee conducted a joint safety audit to determine the existing problems at the junction. Based on the findings, changes will be made to make it safer for commuters. The spot check on Thursday helped us understand the challenges. We have deployed our teams at all crucial spots including Pataudi road,” he said.

Thousands of commuters cross the Pataudi Chowk daily which leads to Old City, the new developing sectors and Hero Honda Chowk. Many industries, export houses and automobile agencies are located on the stretch.

Vij said after their observation, they have pointed that zebra crossing should be marked and signal lights should be repaired at the earliest. “There is hindrance at the crossing due to trees at Pataudi Chowk leading to slow movement of traffic. The civic agencies should be directed to remove advertisement flex boards and proper barricading is required to manage traffic flow and wrong side driving,” he said.

Police said they will be visiting all blackspots one-by-one. Other stretches that will be inspected are Valley View intersection in Gwalpahari on Gurugram-Faridabad road, Rampura flyover, Hero Honda Chowk and Ardee City crossing.

