The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory alerting commuters of three temporary traffic blocks on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Khandsa village on Sunday afternoon. The diversions will be carried out in order to facilitate replacement of a damaged power transmission line conductor, the advisory read.

Gurugram police issue advisory over NH-48 diversions for Nov 1

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Traffic will be stopped or diverted three times for around 15-20 minutes each at the highway crossing point near Khandsa, police said on Saturday. The work will be carried out by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) on the 66 kV Harsaru-Sector 35-Badshahpur transmission line, which crosses NH-48 at the location.

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The conductor on the line had snapped on July 18, 2026, causing traffic congestion on the highway. To strengthen the transmission network and prevent a recurrence, HVPNL is replacing it with a high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductor. The work is being undertaken on a turnkey basis.

Commuters travelling on NH-48 on Sunday afternoon have been advised to factor in additional travel time and follow instructions from traffic personnel near the Khandsa village cut. Motorists can use the service road or the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) as alternative routes to avoid delays.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency vehicles will be given priority during the traffic restrictions, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency vehicles will be given priority during the traffic restrictions, police said. {{/usCountry}}