Gurugram: Rain leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging in several areas

Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported from several areas in Gurugram, including the National Highway 48 after the city witnessed moderate rainfall for over four hours on Wednesday morning. Narsingpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were most affected (HT Photo)

Narsingpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were most affected along with internal roads where commuters took more than 20 minutes to cross the stretch leading to congestion, said officials.

Officials said that city police and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were present in key areas to manage traffic congestion and remove water excess.

GMDA executive engineer Vikram Singh said waterlogging complaints were received from the Narsingpur service lane and Hero Honda Chowk. “Our teams are deployed until the stretch was cleared and water removed,” he said.

Teams have been deployed for clearing water chutes and road gullies at all waterlogged locations, said Singh. “At certain locations, the water level is gradually receding. In areas where heavy waterlogging has been reported, pumps and machinery have been deployed to address the situation. All the underpasses are free of any water accumulation and safe for travelling,” he said.

The waterlogging led to vehicles breaking down while commuters and pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water in low-lying areas. Videos shared on social media show the tyres of four-wheelers and two-wheelers were fully submerged.

Traffic congestion was reported from Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road and several internal sector roads.

Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Suresh Kumar said that their teams are deployed on internal stretches and managing traffic at Iffco Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road and in Sector 50. he said.

Residents alleged that despite the pre-monsoon drain cleaning work, the city still witnesses waterlogging on many stretches of NH-48 as well as internal roads that lead to traffic congestion.

Gaurav Manav, a resident of sector 67 said the stretch between Golf Course Extension Road and Vatika Chowk was congested and took 40 minutes to cross.

“The condition of the road resulted in long congestion on stretch as there are hundreds of potholes on the stretch and spell of rain adds to it,” he said.

Light rain lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain for June 21.

