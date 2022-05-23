Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic
GURUGRAM: Heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the city, including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, caused severe waterlogging in the city on Monday morning, forcing the police to deploy at least 2,500 personnel at key locations to manage traffic as commuters were stranded in several areas.
The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover.
Kala Ramachandran, Gurugram commissioner of police, said that police teams on bicycles are helping people in Gurugram who are stranded due to waterlogging.
Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that since it is a busy Monday morning, the volume of traffic was expected to be high and that there are many stretches where trees have also been uprooted due to the storm. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” he said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
The police control room started receiving calls around 6.30 am from residents and commuters, complaining of congestion and waterlogging, and also seeking tow trucks and information on route diversions, if any. Officers said they received over 60 such calls since morning.
Police teams deployed at the Integrated Command Centre, set up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to monitor the CCTV feed, are sharing realtime data with police teams on ground to ensure vehicles and stranded commuters can be rescued and the traffic diverted.
The police said 25 control room vehicles, 40 individual riders, 10 tow trucks, five earthmovers and over 100 police station vehicles have been sent to rain affected areas.
Power cuts were also reported from many areas today morning.
-
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city. The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour. Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights.
-
Delhi rain, thunderstorm brings down temperature: 11 degrees in 1.5 hours
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning. “Today, between 5:40 am and 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department said as per news agency ANI. Power blackouts were also reported.
-
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
-
Delhi-NCR hit by thunderstorms, power cuts in some parts; air traffic affected
Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic is likely to get affected with airlines tweeting that bad weather may affect services. The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week. The rain and storm is likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic too.
-
Haryana CIA gets three-day custody of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist
A suspected Khalistani terrorist, Parminder Singh, has been taken on remand by the crime investigation agency for interrogation in the recovery of two SUVs with fake registration certificates. Parminder is among four 'Khalistani' terrorists arrested by Haryana Police in Karnal on May 5 with explosives and arms. Investigators claimed that Parminder had allegedly bought two SUVs bearing fake registration numbers from Nitin of Ambala and Sandeep of Kharar in Punjab, who have already been arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics