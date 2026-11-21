A study by urban governance nonprofit Janaagraha has flagged weak property tax collections, reduced drainage allocations and staffing shortages at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), saying these constrain civic services.

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Titled *The Millennium Mirage*, the report said residential property prices in parts of Gurugram rose 106%, from ₹6,100 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹12,540 in 2025, citing ANAROCK data. MCG’s property tax collections rose only 2.4%, from ₹250 crore in 2020-21 to ₹256 crore in 2024-25.

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Property tax accounted for around 21% of MCG’s own receipts, while nearly 60% of revenue came from state transfers, assigned revenues and grants. Stamp duty receipts of ₹1,574 crore during 2021-22 and 2022-23 included arrears, the study noted.

Despite recurring waterlogging, allocations for stormwater drain repairs fell 92%, from ₹30 crore in 2019-20 to ₹2.5 crore in 2024-25. MCG spent less than half its drainage allocation in most years, the report said. Only 209 of 427 sanctioned posts were filled.

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{{^usCountry}} The study also found that MCG recovered 17 paise per rupee spent on water and sewerage services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study also found that MCG recovered 17 paise per rupee spent on water and sewerage services. {{/usCountry}}

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“Cities need revenues that are buoyant and predictable,” said Prabhat Kumar, Janaagraha’s director of public finance management.

The report supported Haryana’s capital value-based property tax system, alongside improved assessments, collections and institutional reforms.

An MCG official said the corporation was identifying drainage gaps, mapping areas vulnerable to flooding and improving tax collection. The study also urged better coordination with GMDA and long-term infrastructure planning.