Gurugram residents launch drive to fix potholes, improve sanitation

Residents and corporates in Gurugram have started a new initiative to tackle potholes and poor sanitation in the city. The campaign, called IOwnGurugram, was launched by philanthropist and social activist Dr Sarvesh Tiwari to encourage people to take responsibility for keeping the city safer, cleaner and more livable. Over 100 employees of PRP Group filled potholes on MG Road and cleared garbage near the Guru Dronacharya Metro station.

Citizens can join the campaign and report issues by contacting +91 8356044256, the organisers said.

Over 100 employees of PRP Group joined the first drive over the weekend. They filled 4–5 potholes on MG Road, cleared garbage near the Guru Dronacharya Metro station, and collected nearly one ton of waste. Locals and passersby also joined in. “This initiative is about action, not just complaints. It reflects the belief that every citizen has a role in shaping the city they live in,” said Dr Tiwari.

For many, the campaign was timely. Harish Kumar of Sikanderpur said, “These potholes were extremely dangerous and life-threatening. I have seen at least 6–7 accidents here in six months. Someone is finally taking action.”

Charles Thomson, an Australian expat, said such drives build pride and shared responsibility. “This is exactly what a fast-growing global city needs—citizens, corporates, and authorities working together. It’s about building a culture of shared ownership,” he said.

In response, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya welcomed the effort. “It’s good to see citizens and corporates coming forward to take responsibility. Administration cannot solve civic challenges alone. When people partner with us, change on the ground becomes faster and more sustainable,” he added.