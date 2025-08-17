Gurugram societies and temples celebrate Janmashtami with grandeur

Residential societies and local temples across Gurugram celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm, focusing on community participation and inclusivity. A priest performing rituals during Janmashtami at ISKCON in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Gurugram, located in Sector 67, witnessed over 100,000 devotees and visitors and more than 1,000 volunteers worked to manage the large crowd and ensure a smooth experience.

The celebration featured the offering of 1,008 bhoga items, kirtans, bhajans, and cultural performances. The main event was the midnight abhishekam and maha aarti of Lord Krishna, which was attended by thousands. Special arrangements were made for senior citizens and expectant mothers, including exclusive pick-up and drop-off services from the parking area to the temple entrance.

ISKCON Gurugram also organised a digital Janmashtamifor those who could not attend in person. This feature allowed thousands of devotees to participate in the festival from their homes.

Residents from various societies also shared their joy. “It felt like a mini-Vrindavan right here in Gurugram,” said Priya Sharma, a resident of Sector 56. “The atmosphere in our colony’s temple was so vibrant and full of positive energy. My children learned so much about the festival.”

Another devotee, Rajesh Kumar from Sector 50, said, “The arrangements were excellent, especially the special provision for senior citizens at ISKCON. My parents were able to attend without any difficulty, and it was a truly blissful experience for them.”

Rambhadra Das, the temple president of ISKCON Gurugram, said, “Sri Krishna Janmashtami teaches us that true joy and inner peace come from connecting with and serving Sri Krishna. This occasion offers us a chance to rise above our daily stress and anxiety and experience a divine relationship with God.”