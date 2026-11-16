Gurugram traffic police intensify checks on tampered number plates, impound 6 vehicles

The Gurugram traffic police intensified their crackdown on vehicles with tampered or concealed number plates, impounding six two-wheelers, including scooters and motorcycles, during a special enforcement drive on Sunday.

Officials warned that strict action will be taken against such violations. (HT Photo// Representational)

Traffic police teams took action at two locations in the city. A team led by assistant sub-inspector Rajbir, zonal officer at Railway Station T-point, impounded a scooter with tape covering its number plate. A separate team led by assistant sub-inspector Yudhvir, zonal officer at Wazirabad Chowk, impounded five two-wheelers.

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During the checks, traffic police found different forms of tampering, including tape pasted over registration numbers, black paint applied to number plates and altered registration plates, the traffic police said in an advisory issued on Sunday.

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The traffic police urged vehicle owners to install high-security registration plates (HSRP) and refrain from concealing, altering or tampering with their number plates. Officials warned that strict action will be taken against such violations.

Earlier HT reported that several police officials were spotted driving vehicles with partially covered number plates – often using tape, paper, or even scratches -- to avoid being caught by the city’s network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras.