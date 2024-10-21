Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 32.98 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 33.54 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 33.49 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 32.77 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 33.01 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 32.41 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 21, 2024, is 30.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 35.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.92 °C and 35.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 35.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

