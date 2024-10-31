Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 1, 2024 32.78 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 33.12 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 32.51 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.89 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 31.19 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 31.39 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 31.16 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.07 °C Light rain Chennai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.56 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 31, 2024, is 31.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 35.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 35.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 35.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 222.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

