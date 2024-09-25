Gurugram: Man stabs wife with scissors and ice pick leaves her at maternal home

A 44-year-old woman was severely injured after being assaulted and stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors and an ice pick by her husband in their apartment in Sector-111, police said on Thursday. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, has left the woman in critical condition, they added. Police said that the couple along with their daughter and son were residents of Jhajjar and were settled in Canada (File Photo)

According to police, after assaulting the victim, identified as Meenakshi Saroha, the suspect, her husband, loaded her into his car and drove 36 kilometres to her maternal home in HL City, Sector 37, Bahadurgarh. He then dumped her outside and called her family to come out.

However, upon seeing her severe injuries, including stab wounds and bleeding all over her body, her brother Amit Joon and his wife Vicky Devi pulled the husband out of the car, reloaded Meenakshi into the vehicle, and rushed her to a private hospital on Rohtak Road in Jhajjar for emergency treatment, police added.

Station house officer (Bajghera), inspector Ashok Kumar, said that the woman’s condition remains critical as she continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Bahadurgarh. “The husband is currently on the run, and a police team raided their rented apartment in Sector-111 on Monday evening but could not locate him,” Kumar added.

Police said that earlier on Monday, around 8am, the suspect called Meenakshi’s brother, Amit Joon, and asked him to visit their apartment to discuss plans for relocating to Canada. However, Joon was unable to meet due to other commitments. Within a few minutes of the call, the violent assault took place and in next 40 minutes, the suspect had reached Jhajjar with his injured wife, police said.

“A police team had raided the rented apartment on Monday evening where the couple along with their 18-year-old daughter were presently living but he could be found,” SHO Kumar said.

The inspector said that the couple along with their daughter and son were residents of Jhajjar and were settled in Canada. “The trio had come to India hardly one and half months back and had started living in the society in Sector-111 in Gurugram,” he added.

Their son remains in Canada, and the daughter’s whereabouts after the incident are unclearwith police adding that she is suspected to be with her mother’s paternal family. Inspector Kumar said that while the full details of what led to the assault inside the apartment are yet to be established, family members have alleged a history of domestic violence. “The injured woman’s family said that the husband had been violent throughout their marriage, frequently assaulting her mercilessly over petty arguments,” Kumar said, adding the reasons can only be ascertained after the suspect’s arrest.

The police were alerted to the incident by the hospital administration after Meenakshi was admitted for treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Meenakshi’s elder brother, Rakesh Joon, an FIR was registered against the husband under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station on Monday night.

In the FIR, Rakesh alleged that upon reaching the family’s residence in Bahadurgarh, his brother-in-law admitted to assaulting Meenakshi because she had “disobeyed him.” He further claimed that Meenakshi had stab wounds from scissors and an ice pick all over her body, as well as bruises, including on her left eye and arm. Rakesh’s wife, Shailja Joon, also contacted Meenakshi’s in-laws, who arrived at the residence but left with the suspect soon afterwards.