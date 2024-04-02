Gurugram’s Nehru Stadium’s hockey ground gets a makeover

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday inspected the newly revamped state-of-the-art astroturf hockey ground at the Nehru Stadium in Civil Lines, which will be ready to host international tournaments, even at night, from next month, people familiar with the matter said, adding that Yadav also met the hockey players practising there to get their feedback on the stadium’s facilities. The new hockey ground at the stadium on Monday. (Parven Kumar/HT photo)

District officials said that the astroturf ground has been constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore and is a flexible all-weather surface ground. Giriraj Yadav, assistant director of sports, said that the field is 91.40 metres long and 55 metres wide, with six sprinklers covering a distance of 45 to 50 metres. DC Yadav said that the ground has been raised by almost two-and-a-half feet to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gurugram has two public stadiums — the Nehru Stadium, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38. Both provide exclusive facilities for different sports. The Nehru stadium, built in 1955, is the older of the two. Its hockey turf was in bad shape and had not undergone any major renovation, with players finding it difficult and unsafe to play on the old ground, district officials said. Some players had even quit the sport because of the inadequate facilities here, and the inconvenience of travelling to other locations to practise.

“With the new turf, more players will join the game and competition will increase in the district. We will host a tournament next month to encourage more people to join this game and will invite teams from other states and districts too,” said DC Yadav. He added that some finishing touches are still pending on the turf and will be completed within the week.

“We have received feedback on the sports facilities being provided in the stadium and directions were given to the sports department officials to prepare the sports plan for 2024-25 so that the expansion of sports facilities can be carried out. The department will ensure the availability of sufficient coaches and equipment for players,” he said.

Explaining the features of the new ground, Giriraj Yadav said. “We have deployed teams that will ensure timely watering for the turf for which a water tank has also been installed near the field. The sprinklers are powerful enough to cover the entire field in seven to 10 minutes. Arrangements have been made for approximately 35 to 40 players to sit in three directions of the field, and mesh fencing has been installed around the field, approximately 15 feet high. The goalpost has been made 3.66 metres wide and 2.14 metres high. Floodlights have been provided as per national standards so that night tournaments can also be arranged,” he said.

Officials said a decorated water body with a deck and illuminated pathways have been set up on the ground which will act as the collection and percolation pond to catch stormwater and excess run-off during the rainy season.

Ram Niwas Daksh, district sports officer, said that the new turf will draw more players to the sport. “Currently 50 hockey players practise in the stadium. But with the new turf, we expect more than 200 new entries and private coaching offers as well. We will organise many tournaments this year and will invite private schools to send their teams. The craze for cricket is much higher than hockey but we are trying to popularise this sport,” he said.

Sandeep Singh, 16, a hockey player who has been frequenting the stadium for the past six years, said that the new facility was necessary for improved training. “It had become challenging to play on the old ground, and many players had quit the sport because of inadequate facilities and an improper ground. Numerous players were eagerly awaiting the new turf to resume their games,” he said.