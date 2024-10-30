Gururgam health dept preps for Diwali emergencies

The Gurugram Health Department has intensified preparations to handle pollution and firework-related health emergencies, officials announced earlier this week. All doctors and support staff are on call duty, with two doctors per shift scheduled in each emergency ward to manage any surge in patients during the festive period, they said. Chief pharmacy officers and nursing supervisors are tasked with ensuring an ample supply of medicines and emergency supplies throughout the Diwali season (HT Archive)

Chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said that the department has taken proactive steps to manage potential health hazards ahead and during Diwali. “The pollution levels have already begun to rise, and we expect them to increase further after Diwali. This can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions,” Yadav said. “Our hospitals are prepared to handle any respiratory or burn cases that come in, and we are ensuring patient care and safety at all levels,” he added.

The Civil Hospital in Sector 10 has established a five-bed burn unit to treat any firecracker-related injuries. Emergency centres across Gurugram are stocked with essential supplies for respiratory and burn treatments, including bronchodilators, oxygen cylinders, and burn treatment kits. “All necessary supplies, such as burn ointments, gauze, and oxygen support, are ready to ensure we can address any demands that may arise during the festival season,” said Dr JP Singh, district surveillance officer.

Additionally, the health department issued a public advisory, urging residents to take protective measures during Diwali. “We advise people, especially those with respiratory issues, to avoid prolonged exposure to firecracker emissions and consider wearing N-95 masks during peak pollution times,” said Dr Singh.

Chief pharmacy officers and nursing supervisors are tasked with ensuring an ample supply of medicines and emergency supplies throughout the Diwali season. “We are dedicated to maintaining rapid response times, and all teams are on standby to address any emergencies during the festive season,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the health department is also collaborating with the Haryana Pollution Control Board to monitor air quality in real time, providing advisories on minimising outdoor activities during peak pollution levels. “We are working closely with pollution control authorities to ensure people are informed about air quality levels and can make decisions to stay indoors during high-pollution periods,” Dr Singh added.