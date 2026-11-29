The Haryana government has amended its transferable development rights (TDR) policy, introducing changes to the calculation of development rights against land surrendered for public infrastructure, and also widened the scope for utilisation of TDR rights across development plans across the state.

The amendment was approved by the state cabinet on November 3 and notified by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on November 27. more less

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The amendment was approved by the state cabinet on November 3 and notified by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on November 27.

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To be sure, TDR allow development rights to landowners who give up land to the government for public infrastructure works instead of cash compensation. These rights are issued as TDR certificate and measured as “notional land”. TDR can be used on another site for construction, or these can be transferred to a third party for monetary benefits.

Under the revised formula given by the state government to calculate TDR, the notional land entitlement against surrendered land will be calculated on the basis of the weighted average collector rate applicable to the surrendered land on the date of submission of the application, the area surrendered and the applicable land-use index.

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{{^usCountry}} A DTCP official said that the amended policy will allow collector rate prevailing on the actual date of application, while the previous policy took the collector rate of January 1 of the year when application was submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A DTCP official said that the amended policy will allow collector rate prevailing on the actual date of application, while the previous policy took the collector rate of January 1 of the year when application was submitted. {{/usCountry}}

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The amended policy has allowed the utilisation of TDR certificates across the state. As per the policy, a TDR certificate issued under a specific development plan can now be utilised either in the same development plan or in any development plan with lower development potential anywhere in the state.

“Earlier, the TDR certificate could be utilised in the same development plan; but now, TDR certificate can be utilised in other development plans as well,” the DTCP official cited above said.

The government has also changed the formula for calculating the notional land entitlement at the receiving site. This will be determined by dividing the notional land attached to the TDR certificate by the land-rate index of the receiving site, based on its weighted average collector rate.

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The amended policy also stipulated that the revised utilisation formula will apply to pending applications, where no permission, including in-principle approval for use of TDR certificate, has been granted.

Mahender Dayma, an advocate and landowner, who is part of the land owners’ committee fighting for better compensation of GSPR landowners, said that the amended policy will provide better monetary benefits as the valuation will reflect prevailing collector rates on the date of application.

“The collector rates change twice in a year and this is a positive move. Also, allowing TDR certificates to be used across the state would make easier for these two be utilised. Previously, a certificate generated in one development plan could not be utilised in another but this will change now and make utilisation easier,” he said.