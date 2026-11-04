Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini orders salary cuts, transfers over property ID irregularities

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against two Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council officials for creating property IDs in violation of prescribed procedures, directing a 50% salary cut for three months, charge sheets, and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (X)

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He ordered the suspension of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari for allegedly misbehaving with a complainant and a one-month salary deduction for a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer over negligence in road restoration work.

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The directions were issued at the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, where Saini disposed of 11 of the 15 complaints taken up and kept four pending until the next meeting.

In the property ID case, an inquiry found that the then building inspector and municipal engineer created property IDs without prior approval from the competent authority and without following the prescribed procedure.

Saini took note of a complaint regarding the alleged misbehaviour of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari and directed the immediate suspension. He said every government employee is responsible for treating people with dignity and respect and that misbehaviour with people visiting government offices would not be tolerated.

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{{^usCountry}} On a complaint related to road restoration work, he directed that one month’s salary of the executive engineer concerned be deducted. He stressed that road construction and restoration projects must meet prescribed quality standards and be completed on time, with regular monitoring by officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On a complaint related to road restoration work, he directed that one month’s salary of the executive engineer concerned be deducted. He stressed that road construction and restoration projects must meet prescribed quality standards and be completed on time, with regular monitoring by officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of complaints about the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets, Saini ordered inspections across all eight municipal zones in Gurugram and Manesar. Three-member committees, each including a government official, will be constituted through the grievance redressal committee.

The panels will inspect public toilets in the six zones of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and two zones of the Municipal Corporation Manesar and submit their reports within a month. Further steps to improve maintenance and ensure regular cleaning will be taken based on the findings.

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Saini announced that the state government has approved a plan involving an investment of over ₹2,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure in government schools. Over 400 government schools will get new buildings by the end of December 2027. Saini said this after hearing a complaint concerning the renovation of a school building.