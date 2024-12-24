Haryana committed to bring more jobs, skill development: Minister

State industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh reaffirmed the Haryana government’s commitment to creating employment and enhancing skill development among youth during a thanksgiving visit to villages in the Manesar tehsil on Monday. Singh visited Kankrola, Bas Haria, Bas Kusla, and Dhana, addressing residents’ concerns and highlighting the government’s initiatives. Singh addressing residents’ concerns on Monday, (DIPRO Gurugram)

“The state government aims to generate employment for one member in every family by providing them with skills and creating job opportunities in the private sector,” said Singh, who also holds the forest portfolio. He explained that the Haryana Skill Development Mission is running specific training and courses to equip youth with employable skills.

Acknowledging the limitations of public sector jobs, Singh said, “Jobs in the public sector are limited, and it is a difficult task to provide employment to 100% of the youth. Therefore, the government is focusing on empowering youth with skill development and quality education so they can become job givers instead of job seekers.”

During his visit, Singh addressed residents’ concerns about basic amenities and infrastructure. He assured the gathering that developmental works within legal parameters would be completed in the coming months and directed relevant agencies to prioritise these issues.

The minister expressed concern over increasing encroachments in villages and urged residents to take proactive steps to address the issue. “Gurugram is a growing city with a continuously increasing population. The public must also contribute to keeping it livable,” he said. Singh encouraged villagers, especially those near industrial areas, to voluntarily remove encroachments and set an example for others.

As the state environment minister, Singh also called on residents to stop using polythene in villages. He promised to address demands related to sewage systems, drinking water availability, sanitation, and green belts by coordinating with the departments concerned.