Haryana environment minister orders weekly pollution reviews

Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to intensify pollution-control measures across NCR districts, including Gurugram, and submit weekly reports on inspections, enforcement and compliance.

Chairing a review meeting with HSPCB officials from Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh and Mahendragarh at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, Singh called for regular inspections of construction sites, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, road cleaning operations, sewage treatment plants (STPs) and bulk waste generators. (HT)

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Chairing a review meeting with HSPCB officials from Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh and Mahendragarh at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, Singh called for regular inspections of construction sites, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, road cleaning operations, sewage treatment plants (STPs) and bulk waste generators.

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He also directed the board to increase staff strength across NCR districts to strengthen inspections, identify pollution sources and ensure compliance with environmental norms.

“Effective steps to control pollution must be visible on the ground even before the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force. Regular monitoring and implementation of measures are essential; action should not be limited to fulfilling formalities,” Singh said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently called for improvements in Gurugram’s civic amenities during a meeting with Haryana MLAs. As a public representative, Singh said he was accountable to residents and stressed the need for effective measures to tackle pollution and improve civic infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh directed officials to focus on dust emissions from construction sites and RMC plants, and ensure effective road cleaning. He also called for better coordination among agencies to enforce environmental norms and act against violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh directed officials to focus on dust emissions from construction sites and RMC plants, and ensure effective road cleaning. He also called for better coordination among agencies to enforce environmental norms and act against violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials were instructed to collect samples from locations with varying pollution levels, regularly monitor STPs and increase sampling and testing at bulk waste generators.

The directions come amid concerns over construction dust, road maintenance and waste management in Gurugram and neighbouring NCR districts as winter approaches.

Singh said weekly reports should detail inspections, pollution-control measures and progress on compliance, allowing the department to identify gaps and initiate corrective action. Based on the findings, municipal corporations and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) would also be directed to take necessary measures.

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He sought suggestions from officials to improve enforcement, stressing that inspections must translate into measurable action on the ground.

Regional officers, scientists and other HSPCB officials attended the meeting.