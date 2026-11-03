Haryana govt approves construction of two flyovers, one underpass in Gurugram

Three major road infrastructure projects, including two flyovers and an underpass, have been approved at a combined cost of ₹136.41 crore to ease traffic congestion at key intersections in Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Monday.

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The projects were approved at a meeting of the high powered works purchase committee (HPWPC), chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

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The approved projects include flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk, at the intersection of Sectors 85, 86, 89 and 90, and Ambedkar Chowk, at the intersection of Sectors 45, 46, 51 and 52, along with an underpass near Millennium City Centre Metro station at the intersection of Sectors 27, 29, 43 and 44.

Of the total approved cost, ₹57 crore has been allocated for the Millennium City Centre underpass, ₹36.36 crore for the Ambedkar Chowk flyover and ₹43.05 crore for the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover.

According to GMDA, the six-lane flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk will have an overall project length of approximately 840 metres. The project will include a 7.5-metre-wide U-turn beneath the flyover, service roads on both sides, two-metre-wide walkways, traffic signals, road markings and improved streetlighting.

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{{^usCountry}} The four-lane flyover at Ambedkar Chowk on Vikas Marg will have an overall project length of approximately 930 metres. It is expected to ease traffic movement towards Park Hospital and Arihant Hospital. The project will also include service roads, slip roads, two U-turns beneath the flyover, covered drains with footpaths on both sides, traffic signals and improved lighting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four-lane flyover at Ambedkar Chowk on Vikas Marg will have an overall project length of approximately 930 metres. It is expected to ease traffic movement towards Park Hospital and Arihant Hospital. The project will also include service roads, slip roads, two U-turns beneath the flyover, covered drains with footpaths on both sides, traffic signals and improved lighting. {{/usCountry}}

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The third project involves the construction of an underpass near Millennium City Centre Metro station to decongest the busy intersection of Sectors 27, 29, 43 and 44.

The underpass will have approach stretches totalling approximately 1,350 metres, comprising 625 metres towards Iffco Chowk and 725 metres towards Ardee City. It will also include U-turns towards both locations, 9.5-metre-wide service roads and 2.5-metre-wide footpaths on both sides.

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A covered foot overbridge, approximately 300 metres long and equipped with four lifts and escalators, will also be constructed to facilitate pedestrian movement. The project will include grid-connected solar panels and two rainwater harvesting systems, each with a capacity of 200,000 litres.

All three projects will have a stipulated construction period of 18 months each from the date of allotment, GMDA said in a statement.